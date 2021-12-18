Sunday's Senators-Bruins game postponed due to COVID-19

The NHL has announced that the game between the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at the Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases among the Bruins.

The league announced Saturday that four upcoming Bruins games would be postponed, including Saturday's game at Montreal, Tuesday's game vs. Carolina and Thursday's game vs. Colorado, in addition to the game in Ottawa.

The league is also postponing three upcoming Nashville Predators games, Saturday's Toronto-Vancouver game, and Sunday's Toronto-Seattle and Arizona-Vancouver games.

"The Bruins, Predators, Maple Leafs and Canucks organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their players, staff and communities at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies," the league said in a release.

The Senators are in Philadelphia Saturday to face the Flyers.

Last month, three Ottawa Senators games were postponed as the team had several players in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHLBruins, @PredsNHL shut down through Holiday Break; three additional games also postponed.



