Sunday swim for the pups: Regent pool in Regina hosts 'Dog Swim'

Regina’s Regent pool was host to countless canines on Sunday for the annual Dog Swim event.

Darrell Dupuis spoke for Molly, his dog who took part in the annual fixture in Regina.

“She cares about swimming and her ball… not the other dogs at all,” Dupuis said.

Hosting pooches in groups of up to 30 dogs at a time, the pool allotted hour long swim session, was strictly for the dogs.

“We heard about it last year, and unfortunately it didn’t work with our summer plans and we’re excited to come out this year,” said Lisa Millar, owner of Ray, a black lab.

“She’s a full on water dog so she’s excited to come to the pool.”

Some dogs were new to the swim this year, some have been coming for years.

However, all dogs jumping in the water seemed to be having a great time.

“Molly just likes it here, every time we come she just enjoys herself,” Dupuis said.

There are several rules to the swim. These include registering your dog beforehand, having a pet license, and the dogs being spayed or neutered as well as vaccinated.

The participating pups must be at least four months old and be accompanied by their owner.

The cost for the swim was $10, and as always, members of the Regina Humane Society were present as volunteers.

“It’s great fun, it celebrates the kind of end of the summer period,” said Jason Crossley, a supervisor for protective services with the Humane Society.

“They often ask us just to come out and provide support, have fun and make sure everybody is safe and having a great time.”

The event is popular in the canine community for getting dogs, and their owners socializing.

“Dogs, you know not socializing, usually get into danger or you know involvement in fights or whatever, so this is just good, it’s good for everyone, people are socializing, they’re laughing,” said Dupuis.

Millar and her daughter Abigail agreed.

“Well I think it’s fantastic to try out new things and just meet new people,” she said.

“It’s just something different to do.”