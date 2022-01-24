iHeartRadio

Sunday weapons complaint ends 'peacefully,' charges pending against man: EPS

Police surrounded an apartment complex near 140 Avenue and 80 Street in the late morning of Jan. 23, 2022, after a "weapons complaint" was made. A man was arrested in the evening.

A man will be charged in connection to a weapons incident that police spent the majority of Sunday responding to, officials say.

Police surrounded an apartment complex near 140 Avenue and 80 Street late Sunday morning after a "weapons complaint" was made.

A tactical team and ambulance were both on scene.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said the incident ended "peacefully" around 8 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges are pending, police said. 

12