Sundquist out as Edmonton Chamber of Commerce CEO after year and eight months

Jeffrey Sundquist is no longer the president and CEO of Edmonton's chamber of commerce, the board of directors announced Wednesday afternoon.

Sundquist served less than two years in the role, having started in June 2021. He had been serving as the board vice chair most recently.

"Jeff contributed to the Chamber team and its accomplishments over the past year and a half. The Chamber thanks Jeff for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," part of the board's 93-word statement read.

"The Chamber is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will be announcing an interim CEO in the near future."

While Sundquist was at the helm, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce was focused on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic challenges, as well as improving downtown Edmonton's reputation. Sundquist was among the voices that advocated for a vaccine passport for a "standardized framework to ensure consumer confidence and protect worker safety." Safety and public confidence impacting downtown's vibrancy remained a current concern to Sundquist.

Before he was appointed the chamber's CEO, he was the CEO of EDC Environmental Group of Companies, a parent investment company of North American environmental services companies and a senior diplomat at the High Commission of Canada in London.

Sundquist's predecessor was Janet Riopel, who was appointed the chamber's CEO in 2014.