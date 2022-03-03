Sundre man dead after being run over by pickup truck during dispute
A 34-year-old Sundre man is dead after a pickup truck backed over him during a fight outside a rural home in Mountain View County.
Emergency crews responded to a property on Range Road 43 shortly after noon on March 1 following reports of a death.
A paramedic crew attended to a severely injured man but they were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead on scene.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Brendan Jeffrey McDonald of Sundre.
According to RCMP officials, a dispute had occurred between two men and ended with one man driving over the other with a pickup truck.
The pickup truck and the suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of police.
The suspect vehicle and the alleged driver were located in Sundre a short time later.
Jason Kelly Burns, 29, faces charges of:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death;
- Failing to remain at the scene of a collision – causing death; and,
- Driving while prohibited.
Burns remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Okotoks provincial court on Friday.
