Sundre RCMP hope to recover stolen UTV

Sundre RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

Between Jan. 24th and Jan. 28th, thieves stole a trailer and a UTV from Mountain-Aire Resort and Campground. On Feb. 3rd Calgary Police Services recovered the trailer but the UTV is still missing.

The UTV is described as a blue 2019 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS with Alberta plate PUP26 on the back.

"It’s likely the plate has now been removed but its recovery is of interest to the investigation," RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3655 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.