Sundridge resident impaired by drugs causes crash

A 29-year-old Sunridge resident is facing multiple charges following a motor vehicle collision on July 6.

Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment responded to the collision involving two vehicles on Highway 124 in Strong Township on Wednesday.

“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” police said in a news release Sunday.

The OPP investigation led officers to believe that the driver was impaired by drugs and the suspect was arrested.

Drugs including cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates were found during the investigation.

The accused has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 11 to answer to the charges.