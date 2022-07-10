Sundridge resident impaired by drugs causes crash
A 29-year-old Sunridge resident is facing multiple charges following a motor vehicle collision on July 6.
Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment responded to the collision involving two vehicles on Highway 124 in Strong Township on Wednesday.
“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” police said in a news release Sunday.
The OPP investigation led officers to believe that the driver was impaired by drugs and the suspect was arrested.
Drugs including cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates were found during the investigation.
The accused has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 11 to answer to the charges.
-
Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.
-
Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in rowBlue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana.
-
B.C. firefighters, support staff in Yukon to help battle wildfiresFirefighters and support staff from British Columbia have been deployed to Yukon to help battle two wildfires that are impacting travel on a major route.
-
Edmonton Catholic church with Indigenous traditions prepares for papal visitCultures collide each Sunday morning at Edmonton's Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, with sage burning alongside candles and both hymns and Indigenous drumming resounding through congregations.
-
-
Bill Rock to withdraw from UCP leadership contestThe field of candidates campaigning to be Alberta's next premier and United Conservative Party leader will lose one runner.
-
Beauce Carnaval and Kinsmen Timmins celebrate 50 year-long partnershipBeauce Carnaval attracts a happy crowd from near and far and people of all ages, from barely walking to those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, go to the carnival for one reason or another.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes ReservoirRCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen around 2 p.m. after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon in Spray Valley Provincial Park.
-
Ukrainian church holds picnic to say thank youThe sunny skies were the perfect backdrop on Sunday for the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church picnic on the shores of Richard Lake.