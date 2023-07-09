SunFest endures a couple days of rain to produce another successful festival

Jupiter and Okwess from the Republic of the Congo in Africa had the crowd rocking at SunFest Sunday.

“The diversity here in London is amazing,” said Laurie Bursch, a long-time festival goer.

On the south stage, Mexican-Canadian group The Mariachi Ghost also had people of all ages enjoying the show.

Lead singer Jorge Requenna, born in Mexico City, Mexico grew up listening to punk rock, and has brought his progressive rock style to the festival.

“It's our first SunFest and it is magical,” said Requenna, who now lives in Winnipeg, Man.

He added, “We’ve played hundreds of festivals, and it's incredible to see that you go to a stage and it's mind-blowingly good, and then you go to another stage, and it's mind blowing. Sometimes it’s not my cup of tea and then there's a dud. But at this festival, every single act has something incredible to say.”

SunFest had rain Thursday and Saturday, but it wasn't enough to stop the crowds, or the 40 bands from across the world from performing.

“What was so heartwarming was seeing people in their ponchos and umbrellas supporting the music,” said Mercedes Caxaj, co-artistic director of SunFest. “That was the best thing that we could have asked for. Every single band played, every single band got on stage and of them got their visa to come. Vendors are now selling really well and it is incredible.”

Those who attend the event every year, like Bursch, have enjoyed seeing how the festival has changed.

“It’s been great to see how Londoners have reacted to it,” she said. “One of my favorite SunFest moments was a few years ago, when a group from South Africa was on stage and it was raining. Londoners were dancing and who would have believed it.”