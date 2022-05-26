Sunfest line-up unveiled

After a two year break due to COVID-19, Sunfest is set to return to Victoria Park in downtown London with its largest line-up to date.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone back this July,” said Alfredo Caxaj, the co-artistic director of Sunfest. “I know the community has been waiting and that’s why this year more than ever Sunfest is going to be a celebration of life.”

There are more than 40 international and national groups set to perform this summer says Mercedes Caxaj, the co-artistic director of Sunfest.

“We have artists from Spain, Ukraine, South Korea, Argentina, Italy and more,” said Caxaj. “And we have a great line-up of performers from across Canada.”

Besides music the festival is also back with dozens of food and craft vendors scattered across Victoria Park.

The TD Sunfest is set for downtown London from July 7 to 10.

