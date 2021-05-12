Sunfest returns virtually for 2021 with bigger lineup

One of London’s largest summertime festivals is returning again in July, but for the second year in a row it will be going virtual due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

TD Sunfest Executive & Co-Artistic Director Alfredo Caxaj says, “The health, safety and well-being of the Sunfest family and the wider community in which we live are, once again, our major concerns.”

Caxaj adds even though more and more people are getting vaccinated the time is still not right, “We don’t feel people are ready yet to gather in a packed Victoria Park this summer.”

Last summer over two nights tens of thousands of people from around the world joined festival-goers from Southwestern Ontario to enjoy the music online, which was also streamed on CTV London.

Again this time around performers from Africa, Asia and the Caribbean will join those from Canada on the various online platforms.

Like the music, viewers will also be able to taste the flavours from the around the globe, as popular restaurants and food vendors will be offering takeout menus.

CTV London will once again play a part as Sunfest expands to four nights from July 8 to 11 virtually with Nick Paparella helping out again as MC.

