Sunfest unveils lineup of acts for 2021 virtual event

There will be 16 international groups and 14 Canadian acts taking part in the 27th annual TD Sunfest Connected this summer.

The acts represent almost every region of the world, from West Africa to Eastern Europe, and include Canadian acts from B.C., Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

For the second year in a row, due to COVID-19, Sunfest will be held virtually from July 8 to 11.

TD Sunfest Co-Artistic Director Alfredo Caxaj said in a statement, “The most important thing for us is the ability to engage so many global artists who otherwise would not have the opportunity to share their music during a pandemic. We are extremely grateful to have them participate in TD Sunfest Connected ‘21.”

This year's international performers include:

Anacaona (Cuba)

C4 Trio (Venezuela) - Latin Grammy Award Recipient

Chano Domínguez & Taller de Músics Ensemble (Spain) - Multi-Grammy Award Nominee

The Garifuna Collective (Belize)

Pascuala Ilabaca & Fauna (Chile)

Minyo Crusaders (Japan)

Neuza (Cabo Verde/USA)

NST & The Soul Sauce Meets Kim Yulhee (South Korea)

Notify (Ireland)

Araceli Poma (Peru) - Latin Grammy Award Nominee

Xosé Lois Romero e Aliboria (Spain)

Harouna Samake (Mali)

Siguarajazz (Colombia)

Trad. Attack! (Estonia)

Alune Wade (Senegal/France)

Warsaw Village Band (Poland)

And from Canada:

Ammoye (Ontario) - JUNO Award Nominee

Tanika Charles (Ontario) - JUNO Award Nominee

Five Alarm Funk (British Colombia) - JUNO Award Recipient

Genticorum (Quebec) - JUNO Award Nominee

Anwar Khurshid (Ontario)

The Light of East Ensemble (Ontario)

The Liquor Store (Quebec)

Fairouz Oudjida (Quebec)

Piqsiq (British Colombia)

Rachel Therrien (Quebec) - JUNO Award Nominee

Malika Tirolien (Quebec) - Grammy Award Nominee

Vishtèn (PEI) - JUNO Award Nominee

Waahli (Quebec)

More details are available at: www.sunfest.on.ca