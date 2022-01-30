Sunflowers have a hidden ability that helps them adapt to climate change

Here's a story about something that's more than meets the eye.

Sunflowers don't just contain the bright yellow hues that come to mind when we think of them. They also feature some ultraviolent shades that are beyond human perception.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a theory as to why some sunflowers contain more ultraviolet than others – and they say it all comes down to adapting to a changing climate.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains why that finding is good news all around, even if we can't quite see it ourselves.

