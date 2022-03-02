Sunflowers returning to Windsor in support of Ukraine

Ukraine’s national flower will adorn several Windsor flowerbeds this year as a sign of support towards Ukraine.

The sunflower has become a symbol of solidarity while Russia continues to invade Ukrainian soil.

The gardens, known as “Pockets Full of Sunshine,” are made possible through a partnership with the City of Windsor Parks Department and Shine Bright YQG.

“The whole point is we really want to support Ukraine and what's happening overseas,” says Shine Bright YQG Founder Edy Haddad. “We really think that it's important to create emblems of hope and peace in our community.”

Haddad says, “The second we found out that the national symbol of Ukraine is actually sunflowers, we messaged the city and they got back to us and we decided to do it again and plant them in a parks all throughout the community.”

He explains that about 10,000 free seeds are available through the Shine Bright YQG Facebook page, or at several Windsor businesses like the Ukrainian Restaurant on Marion Avenue.

“We're going to be messaging other cities and towns throughout Essex County and actually throughout Canada and around the world and we're going to try to have sunflowers being planted on every single continent, every single province, every single state, anywhere we can.”

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak is of Ukrainian descent, telling Windsor City Council this past Monday that he is deeply disturbed and extremely worried about what is happening overseas. “This is something that shouldn't have happened and did,” Kaschak tells CTV News, “so the fact that Windsorites have jumped on board and are trying to support the Ukraine in so many ways as a fantastic thing.”

Kaschak says he believes any show of support is appreciated to those throughout the local Ukrainian community, noting the Ukrainian flag continues to fly near City Hall, “little things make a big difference.”

Last year, Windsorites were encouraged to grow sunflowers to show support towards frontline healthcare workers.

Organizers say thousands of seeds have been ordered again this year and will be available at several locations.

There is hope other Essex County municipalities will join the initiative this year as well.