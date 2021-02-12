SunLife is consolidating some of its locations in an effort to give employees more flexibility in the way they work.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to CTV Kitchener that employees won't be returning to two locations in Waterloo: Westmount and Allen Square.

Instead, the company said it will be investing in its Waterloo King and Waterloo North offices.

"We've learned a lot through the pandemic and are taking steps to get ready for our broad return to the office – when the time comes," corporate communications Director Alessandra Nigro said in an emailed statement.

"Our employees are thinking about work differently. They want more flexibility to work how and where they want."

The company said it is still proud to call Kitchener-Waterloo home to its Canadian head office and expects these changes will allow Waterloo Region employees more work flexibility.