Sunnidale Dog Area temporarily closed: Here's what you need to know

Pet owners hoping to take their furry friends to the Sunnidale Park off-leash dog park will have to wait.

The City of Barrie says the popular dog recreational area will be closed Monday until Wednesday for a fence repair.

The Bayview Drive off-leash dog park near the Sadlon Arena remains open as an alternative.

The City noted it is assessing locations for potential additional sites.

Off-leash dog parks are not supervised facilities, and owners are liable for all actions of their pets.

Dogs visiting the parks must wear a current registration tag and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

No animals besides canines are allowed inside the park confines.