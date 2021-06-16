Sunny afternoon in Calgary, gusty at times
Cooler temperatures spread across to eastern parts of Alberta Wednesday, bringing relief from the heat.
Daytime temperatures across southern Alberta remain near seasonal in the low to mid-20s. Sunny weather is expected through Wednesday afternoon with a slight, non-severe thunderstorm risk for central and southeastern Alberta.
Fair weather for the rest of the week in central and southern regions with daytime highs in the mid 20s. A brief cool down ahead for Father’s Day weekend.
Here's the five day forecast:
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny, windy at times in the afternoon, W 30g50 km/h
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Overnight: Clear, 9 C
Thursday:
- Sun and cloud mixed
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Overnight: Mainly clear, 8 C
Friday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C
Saturday:
- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Overnight: Chance of evening showers, mostly cloudy after that, 10 C
Sunday:
- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C