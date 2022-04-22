Sunny and chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada is calling for a sunny day with seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex on Friday before a warm weekend.
The forecaster says there will be increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 13C. UV index 8 or very high.
As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early Friday evening. A few showers beginning in the evening. Low 7C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning then sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 25 except 12 near Lake Erie. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high. Saturday night..clear. Low 15C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C. Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11C.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15C. Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 3C.
- Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 9C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 1C.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.
The average high this time of year is 14.9C and the average low is 4.2C.