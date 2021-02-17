A day after digging out from 20 centimetres of snow, Ottawa is waking up to a frigid morning.
The wind chill at 7 a.m. was minus 27. A frostbite advisory from Ottawa Public Health is in effect.
Wednesday's forecast from Environment Canada includes bitter temperatures in the morning, warming up to a slightly colder than average afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine with a high of minus 6 C by the afternoon and a wind chill of around minus 10.
The average high for this time of year is closer to minus 4 C.
A few clouds will creep in Wednesday evening, but no snow is expected. The overnight low is minus 17 C with a wind chill of around minus 22.
The forecast includes more sunshine on Thursday with a high of minus 5 C.
Periods of snow are in the outlook for Friday.
Signs of frostbite
Ottawa Public Health says to look for the four "P's" of frostbite:
- Pink - affected areas will be reddish in colour. This is the first sign of frostbite
- Pain - affected areas will become painful
- Patches - white, waxy feeling patches show up - skin is dying
- Pricklies - the areas will then feel numb