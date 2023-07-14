Sunny and hot Friday in the forecast for Ottawa
It's a sunny and warm end to the work week in Ottawa, but you may want to bring an umbrella or raincoat if you plan to attend a festival or event in Ottawa this weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.
Partly cloudy tonight. Low 16 C.
It will be a sunny start to Saturday, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.
