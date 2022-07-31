Sunny and hot weather in the forecast for the long weekend in Ottawa

A sunny and hot Sunday is in the forecast, as the holiday weekend Environment Canada's David Phillips described as a "Perfect 10" weather wise continues.

Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud today, with a high of 28 C. The humidex will make it feel like 33 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 18 C.

Sunshine continues on Monday with a high of 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.

There is a chance of showers on Monday night.

"This is probably the best August long weekend in the Ottawa area in the last 10 years," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work on Friday.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

The outlook for Wednesday is sunshine and a high of 30 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

BEACHES

The green flag is flying at three public beaches today.

Ottawa Public Health says Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and the Petrie Island River Beach are open for swimming.

Swimming is not recommended at the Petrie Island East Bay Beach.

Westboro Beach is closed for the summer