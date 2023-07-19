Sunny and hot Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A sunny and hot Wednesday is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny today, with a high of 27 C. It will feel like 30 degrees with the humidex.
Partly cloudy tonight. Low 15 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.
Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 26 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.
-
Lake Louise RCMP ask for assistance after man bound for Calgary goes missingMounties out of Lake Louise are asking for help finding a missing man who was bound for Calgary.
-
10-year-old girl missing from MarlboroughCalgary police hope the public can help in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing late Wednesday morning.
-
90-year-old zipliner inspires 82-year-old to overcome life-long fear of heightsIf we can find pleasure in facing our fears, Toni says, we just may discover a whole new world of possibilities.
-
Ontario facility ordered to stop providing child care after police reveal sex offender lives on siteA facility west of Barrie providing services to children with autism has been ordered to stop offering child care after police said a convicted sexual offender is living at the same address.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crashA man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
-
Toronto hardware store open for nearly a century to close amid safety concernsA nearly century-old hardware store in the heart of Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ village is looking at closing its doors if the safety situation in the neighbourhood doesn’t improve.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in CharlottetownHousing Minister Rob Lantz was unhurt after being shoved by an aggravated man at the meeting over a safe injection site in Charlottetown's downtown.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concernPeople living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
City twins to compete in three sports at World Dwarf GamesBrandon and Jared Vanderlinden are the lone Edmontonians among the 50 athletes Canada is sending to Cologne, Germany, to compete in the eighth annual World Dwarf Games.