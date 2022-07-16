Sunny and hot weekend in Ottawa

A sunny and hot weekend is in the forecast for Ottawa, as tourists and residents enjoy several festivals and events happening across the capital.

It's the final weekend for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and Music and Beyond, while the Ottawa Lebanese Festival, Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments and H.O.P.E Beach Volleyball are set for today.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine today and a high of 29 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 31 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 16 C.

Sunshine continues on Sunday with a high of 31 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 34 degrees.

The outlook for Monday is cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 28 C, while Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 31 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

BEACHES

The green flag is flying at Ottawa's beaches today.

Ottawa Public Health says Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay beach and Petrie Island beaches are open today.

Westboro Beach is closed for the summer due to construction.