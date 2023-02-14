iHeartRadio

Sunny and mild in Ottawa on Tuesday


It’s the middle of February but it will feel like spring in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 5 C today.

The average high for Feb. 14 in Ottawa is -4.4 C, according to the weather agency.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -2 C overnight.

Record-breaking warm temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to a high of 10 C tomorrow. The record high for Feb. 15 is 6.7 C, recorded in 1954.  

It will be rainy tomorrow with a 70 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 in the morning.

It will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain Wednesday evening. Temperatures will stay above freezing with an overnight low of 2 C.  

On Thursday – cloudy skies and a high of 6 C. There will be rain or snow Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to -9 C overnight.

12