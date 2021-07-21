iHeartRadio

Sunny and warm forecast for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for a few warm and sunny days in Windsor-Essex before more rain on the weekend.

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 25 C. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high. It's expected to be clear in the evening with a low of 12 C.

Here’s for Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:

  • Thursday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
  • Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
  • Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
  • Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
  • Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
