Sunny and warm forecast for Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada is calling for a few warm and sunny days in Windsor-Essex before more rain on the weekend.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 25 C. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high. It's expected to be clear in the evening with a low of 12 C.
Here’s for Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
- Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
- Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
- Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
- Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
