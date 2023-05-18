Sunny and warm in Ottawa on Thursday

Ottawa residents woke up to record-breaking cold temperatures on Thursday, but sunshine and warm temperatures are expected this afternoon.

The temperature dropped to -3 C overnight, the coldest temperature recorded in Ottawa on May 18. The previous record was -2.2 C.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies on Thursday and a high of 16 C.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to 3 C overnight. There will be a risk of frost overnight.

It will be a beautiful spring day in the capital on Friday. The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 21 C.

Clouds will roll in Friday evening and temperatures will fall to just 12 C overnight.

It could be a rainy start to the May long weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C.