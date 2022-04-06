Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Friday morning

Ottawa received a soaking from Mother Nature on Thursday, which prompted some concerns about localized flooding in low-lying areas.

As of 2 p.m., 13.6 mm of rain had been recorded at the Ottawa International Airport, while 14.5 mm of rain was reported in downtown Ottawa.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning of "significant rainfall" continuing tonight.

Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected by Friday morning. Some areas could see up to 50 mm.

The record for greatest rainfall at the Ottawa Airport is 14.4 mm, set back in 2005. According to the Twitter handle YOW_Weather, Ottawa received 26.4 mm of rain in 1924.

The forecast calls for rain changing to periods of wet snow mixed with rain overnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm overnight. Low plus 1 C.

Friday will see periods of wet snow ending in the morning then cloudy with a chance of showers. High 11 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High 9 C.

WATER LEVELS EXPECTED TO RISE

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warns water levels will increase along the Rideau River Watershed this week.

"The short-term forecast indicates as much as 40 mm of rain may fall between Thursday, April 7 and Saturday, April 9. The snow has melted across the entire watershed," the RVCA said.

"Although no significant flooding is anticipated, water levels and flows are expected to increase in all waterways in the Rideau Valley Watershed."

The authority says water levels in the Upper Rideau Lake, Big Rideau Lake, Bobs and Christie Lakes will continue to rise due to the rainfall.