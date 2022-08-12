iHeartRadio

Sunny and warm temperatures in London, Ont. forecast

Environment Canada says it will sunny with a high of 24 C in the London, Ont., area on Friday.

Fog patches dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

As for Friday night, it will be clear. Low 9C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

  • Saturday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. High 26. UV index 8 or very high. Night: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22C. Night: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
  • Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24. Night: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
  • Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24. Cloudy periods. Low 15 C.
