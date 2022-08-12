iHeartRadio

Sunny and warm temperatures in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Friday with some foggy patches.

The fog is expected to dissipate later in the morning. A high of 25 C is expected. Humidex 27 C.

As for Friday night, it will be clear. Low 16 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 25 C. Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
  • Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C. Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C. Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.
  • Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.
  • Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.
