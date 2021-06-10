Sunny and warm weather continues in Ottawa

After a scorching few days earlier this week, expect a more seasonal next few days with patios set to open in the capital.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 26 C, according to Environment Canada, with some increasing cloudiness expected in the afternoon. The UV index will be 9, or 'very high,' so please keep that in mind when heading outside.

The low will drop to 16 C overnight. On Friday, when restaurant patios can reopen under provincial rules, expect a high of 23 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 28 C, and Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.