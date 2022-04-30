Sunny and warm weekend in the forecast for Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
It will officially feel like spring in Ottawa this weekend, with sunny skies and above seasonal temperatures.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly sunny today, with a high of 15 C.
Tonight will be clear, with a low of -1 C.
Sunday will see sunshine and a high of 19 C.
Cloudy skies return for the start of the work week.
Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 5 C.
-
Sault Ste. Marie groups provide food for those in needFood security groups in Sault Ste. Marie are providing free meal kits to the city’s vulnerable population.
-
Stratford group aims to plant 2,000 native trees and shrubs this yearA group in Stratford is laying down roots, with a new initiative to help the environment.
-
Pandemic production slowing in Calgary as demand for masks, sanitizer dropsAt one point in early 2020, Skunkworks Distillery paused their moonshine-making to pump out thousands of litres of hand sanitizer.
-
Barrie Colts look to take series lead against Mississauga SteelheadsThe Barrie Colts look to take a 3-2 series lead against the Mississauga Steelheads in Ontario Hockey League post-season action Saturday.
-
Dump truck drivers ink deal with industry partners, ending six-week job actionMore than a thousand dump truck operators across Ontario will soon be back on the job as six weeks of labour disruptions come to an end.
-
Ontario party leaders try to connect with francophone voters while none speak FrenchA token bonjour here, an offhand bienvenue there -- there may not be much more French than that spoken when Ontario's party leaders soon hit the campaign trail.
-
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.
-
North Bay city council to vote on renaming Marathon Beach.North Bay city council is considering renaming one of its Lake Nipissing waterfront beaches to pay tribute to Nipissing First Nation heritage.
-
Jeff Lehman launches campaign office ahead of provincial electionLong-time Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman officially launched his campaign office for the upcoming provincial election on June 2.