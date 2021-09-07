Sunny back-to-school forecast

You’ll need a sweater to start but it will be a beautiful day for the first day of school for thousands of students in the region.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 23C feeling like 26C with the humidity and plenty of sunshine. The low Tuesday night is 15C.

Showers are likely for Wednesday morning but will clear out in the afternoon. Wednesday's high is 24C. There's a 30 per cent chance of rain on Thursday with a high of 20C.

The average temperature for this time of year is 21C.