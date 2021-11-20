Sunny breaks with seasonal temperatures; rain/snow mix on the way
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A mainly sunny Saturday is in the forecast for Ottawa, but a mix of rain could be on the way.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix Saturday with a seasonal high of 4 C.
Expect some windy conditions Saturday morning but light winds by the afternoon.
Overnight, there's a chance of showers or flurries as the temperature drops to a low of 1 C.
Sunday is looking cloudy with a high of 5 C.
Periods of rain are forecast to start Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday's high is 4 C, with a mix of showers or flurries through the day.
On Tuesday, expect a bit of sunshine and a high of 0 C.
-
One person treated for burns after kitchen fire in Ottawa's west endOttawa fire says the occupant of the home on Lazy Nol Court called 911 Saturday afternoon reporting a fire in the kitchen.
-
COVID-19 in schools: Fewer exposures in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week, amid floodsThe number of recent COVID-19 exposures in Lower Mainland schools has declined considerably compared to what it was last week.
-
Sled dog racing without snowCompetitors from across North America converged on the Brant Tract trails, north of Walkerton Saturday, for sled dog racing without snow.
-
Suspect sought after fire damages Liberty Village pedestrian bridge in TorontoToronto police have released a security camera video of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire that broke out at a pedestrian bridge in Liberty Village Friday evening.
-
Sudbury Senator Josée Forest-Niesing passes away after COVID battleAfter a long, hard fought battle with COVID-19, Senator Josée Forest-Niesing has passed away. A lifelong Sudburian, she also had a long, distinguished career practicing law in the city before her appointment to the Senate of Canada.
-
P.E.I. reports four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday; 16 active remainPrince Edward Island is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Canada closing its border to unvaccinated athletes on Jan. 15Canada is closing its border to unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes as of Jan. 15, 2022.
-
Sask. reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with two more deaths.
-
Malahat highway reopens to two-way traffic ahead of scheduleA stretch of Highway 1 on Vancouver Island that was closed during this week's severe storm has reopened to two-way traffic, according to the province.