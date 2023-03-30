Sunny but cold in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be a sunny spring day in the capital but temperatures will be below the seasonal average.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 in the morning.

The average high for Mar. 30 in Ottawa is 5.9 C, according to the weather agency.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -9 C overnight (-12 with the wind chill).

There will be mixed precipitation in the capital tomorrow. Friday’s forecast calls for periods of snow mixed with rain beginning around noon. The precipitation will change to rain as the temperature rises in the afternoon.

Friday’s forecast high is 2 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -11 in the morning.

Expect periods of rain or snow tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 4 C.

It will be a warm and rainy start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for periods of rain and a high of 10 C.