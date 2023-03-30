Sunny but cold in Ottawa on Thursday
It will be a sunny spring day in the capital but temperatures will be below the seasonal average.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 in the morning.
The average high for Mar. 30 in Ottawa is 5.9 C, according to the weather agency.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -9 C overnight (-12 with the wind chill).
There will be mixed precipitation in the capital tomorrow. Friday’s forecast calls for periods of snow mixed with rain beginning around noon. The precipitation will change to rain as the temperature rises in the afternoon.
Friday’s forecast high is 2 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -11 in the morning.
Expect periods of rain or snow tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 4 C.
It will be a warm and rainy start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for periods of rain and a high of 10 C.
-
RCMP make arrest in armed carjacking near Valleyview, Alta.RCMP have arrested a man officers believe is involved in an armed carjacking in northern Alberta earlier this week.
-
Sask. police say they found a passed-out driver with fentanyl, methamphetamineA traffic stop near Melville, Sask. on Tuesday morning led to the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
-
A year after a fire revealed a drug lab in a West Vancouver home, charges have been laidAuthorities are seeking the forfeiture of a multi-million dollar West Vancouver property where a drug lab was discovered by firefighters last year.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce presents new warden at luncheonThe Ciociaro Club was host to Warden Hilda MacDonald's first warden's luncheon.
-
As March ends, winter storm watch begins in northern Ont.Several communities in northern Ontario are currently under a winter storm watch, with as much as 40 cm of snow expected between now and Saturday night.
-
RCMP seek public's help in mischief investigation after SFU statue beheadedMounties are appealing to the public for information related to a mischief investigation involving a statue that was beheaded at a B.C. university earlier this week.
-
Police officers allege union told them not to keep notes after B.C. man's deathFour of the Vancouver police officers involved in the violent 2015 arrest of Myles Gray – which ended with the 33-year-old dying in handcuffs – claim they were directed by their union not to keep notes about what happened, in violation of department policy.
-
Accused TTC stabber released on probation for sex assault just before allegedly killing teenagerA 22-year accused of fatally stabbing a teenager at Keele Station over the weekend was released on a probation order just weeks earlier, tied to a sexual assault charge, court documents show.
-
Prince Albert police arrest man in connection with December shootingPrince Albert police arrested a man on Wednesday who was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a December shooting.