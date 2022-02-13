Sunny, but cold Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa

Bundle up if you are heading outside today, as extreme cold temperatures grip the capital.

It was -21C at 9 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 28 degrees.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

"Extremely cold wind chill values will moderate this afternoon but may return again tonight into Monday morning," the weather agency said in a statement.

The forecast calls for a mainly sunny day, with a high of -14C. It will feel like minus 17 with the wind chill this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a chance of flurries. Low -21C.

Sunshine continues on Monday with a high of -13C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -7C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for mainly cloudy and a high of +1C. Environment Canada says Ottawa will see rain and/or snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

The normal temperatures for this time of a year are a high of -4C and a low of -13C.

Frostbite Warning

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health