iHeartRadio

Sunny but cool in Ottawa on Friday


image.jpg

There will be plenty of sunshine today and throughout the weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 11 C today. It will be cool this morning – the wind chill will make it feel more like -5 degrees.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -3 C overnight.

Things will warm up slightly this weekend. Expect sunshine and a high of 15 C on Saturday. It will feel like -5 degrees with the wind chill tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of 13 C.   

12