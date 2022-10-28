Sunny but cool in Ottawa on Friday

There will be plenty of sunshine today and throughout the weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 11 C today. It will be cool this morning – the wind chill will make it feel more like -5 degrees.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -3 C overnight.

Things will warm up slightly this weekend. Expect sunshine and a high of 15 C on Saturday. It will feel like -5 degrees with the wind chill tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of 13 C.