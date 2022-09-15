iHeartRadio

Sunny but cool in Ottawa on Thursday

There will be plenty of sunshine in the capital today, but the cooler weather will stick around.  

The temperature dropped to 6.7 C at 6 a.m., the coldest temperature in Ottawa since early June. 

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 16 C.

A few clouds will roll in late this evening and temperatures will drop to 6 C overnight.

It will be slightly warmer tomorrow – expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C.

The clouds will stick around tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 9 C overnight.

On Saturday – cloudy skies and a high of 21 C.

