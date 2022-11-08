Sunny but cool in Ottawa on Tuesday

The cool November weather has returned to the capital, but temperatures will warm back up later this week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 5 C today.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -3 C overnight, but it will feel more like -7 degrees with the wind chill.

It will be slightly warmer tomorrow – expect sunshine and a high of 7 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 degrees Wednesday morning. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be 4 C.

The unseasonably warm weather will return to the capital on Thursday. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C.

Expect cloudy periods Thursday evening with a chance of showers and an overnight low of 9 C.