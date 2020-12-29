It will be a chillier start to the day Tuesday, but the good news is that there will be sun.

Tuesday will reach a high of -8 C, according to Environment Canada, with a clear skies and sunshine. The wind chill will be -17 C this morning and -10 C this afternoon.

On Wednesday, expect periods of snow beginning in the morning, Ottawa could see up to four centimetres of accumulation. The high will be 0 C. Wind chill -13 C in the morning and -6 C in the afternoon.

The forecast for New Year’s Eve is snow with a high of 0 C and low of -7 C.

2021 will begin with clouds and a mild high of right around freezing.