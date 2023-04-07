Sunny, cool Easter weekend in Ottawa before temperatures warm up next week
A sunny and cool Easter weekend is in the forecast for Ottawa, before temperatures warm up to 20 C next week for the first time in 2023.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Good Friday, with a high of plus 1 C.
Tonight will be clear with a low of -10 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 6 C.
Temperatures begin to climb on Sunday, with sunny skies and a high of 10 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of -1 C.
The second week of April will be the warmest week so far this year, with temperatures set to hit 22 C by next Thursday.
Environment Canada is calling for sunshine on Monday, with a high of 15 C.
The outlook for the rest of the week calls for a high of 17 C on Tuesday, 21 C on Wednesday and 22 C on Thursday.
Environment Canada's monthly forecast is calling for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.
