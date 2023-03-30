Sunny day for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A beautiful sunny day is on the way for Windsor-Essex.
The temperature will be slightly cooler than the average for this time of year with Friday being the warmest day of the week at 14 C with rain showers expected.
Thursday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 3 with temperature rising to 8 by morning.
Friday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early in the morning and ending late in the afternoon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14.
Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 10.
Sunday: Sunny. High 8.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 11.
-
RCMP make arrest in armed carjacking near Valleyview, Alta.RCMP have arrested a man officers believe is involved in an armed carjacking in northern Alberta earlier this week.
-
Sask. police say they found a passed-out driver with fentanyl, methamphetamineA traffic stop near Melville, Sask. on Tuesday morning led to the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
-
A year after a fire revealed a drug lab in a West Vancouver home, charges have been laidAuthorities are seeking the forfeiture of a multi-million dollar West Vancouver property where a drug lab was discovered by firefighters last year.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce presents new warden at luncheonThe Ciociaro Club was host to Warden Hilda MacDonald's first warden's luncheon.
-
As March ends, winter storm watch begins in northern Ont.Several communities in northern Ontario are currently under a winter storm watch, with as much as 40 cm of snow expected between now and Saturday night.
-
RCMP seek public's help in mischief investigation after SFU statue beheadedMounties are appealing to the public for information related to a mischief investigation involving a statue that was beheaded at a B.C. university earlier this week.
-
Police officers allege union told them not to keep notes after B.C. man's deathFour of the Vancouver police officers involved in the violent 2015 arrest of Myles Gray – which ended with the 33-year-old dying in handcuffs – claim they were directed by their union not to keep notes about what happened, in violation of department policy.
-
Accused TTC stabber released on probation for sex assault just before allegedly killing teenagerA 22-year accused of fatally stabbing a teenager at Keele Station over the weekend was released on a probation order just weeks earlier, tied to a sexual assault charge, court documents show.
-
Prince Albert police arrest man in connection with December shootingPrince Albert police arrested a man on Wednesday who was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a December shooting.