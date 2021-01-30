Mother Nature has delivered sunny skies and freezing cold temperatures to Ottawa for the final weekend of January.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies today and a high of minus 9C. With the wind chill it will feel like minus 14 this afternoon.

Overnight temperatures could be the coldest temperatures in Ottawa so far this winter. The forecast calls for a low of minus 26C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 34.

The record for coldest Jan. 31 in Ottawa history is minus 33.1C, set back in 1996.

An Ottawa Public Health Frostbite Advisory remains in effect for Ottawa.

The temperature dropped to minus 18.8C overnight.

Here's a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

TODAY: Sunny. High minus 9C. With the wind chill it will feel like minus 14 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low minus 26C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 34 overnight.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High minus 11C. It will feel like minus 14 with the wind chill in the afternoon

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low minus 20C.

MONDAY: Sunny. High minus 7C

TUESDAY: Periods of snow. High minus 2C.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2C

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6C, and a low of minus 15C.