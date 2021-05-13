Sunny days ahead as temperatures return to seasonal levels in Windsor area

There’s lots of sunshine in the Windsor-Essex forecast for the next few days.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for Thursday morning, but temperatures return to seasonal levels later in the day.

It’s expected to be sunny with a high of 20 C. The evening is also clear with a low of 5 C.

“I am calling for things to look good for the next few days,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Friday..sunny. High 21 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 23 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 20 C and the average low is 8.7 C.