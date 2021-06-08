Sunny days ahead; early beach season a welcome relief for seaside businesses

With high temperatures across the Maritimes, hundreds of people are flocking to beaches across the region to soak up some sun and cool off.

It’s a welcome relief for some seaside businesses that have been waiting for visitors to return.

Beachgoers flooded Parlee Beach in Shediac, N.B. on Monday, the hottest day the region has experienced so far this year.

“It’s a beautiful day, trying to enjoy the water, get some swimming in,” said one beachgoer.

“We came today because it’s really hot outside, and schools are closed today, so we figured we’d come down to the beach,” said another.

Good news for businesses like the Euston Park Social, a restaurant near Parlee Beach that just reopened its doors for the season last week.

“Today is quite exceptional in terms of weather, we’re just really seeing a big heat blast,” says Gene Cormier, owner of Euston Park.

Thanks to Monday’s large turnout, Cormier says he is feeling optimistic about the summer months ahead, after a spring of uncertainty.

“Seeing all of these cars in the parking lot in June is very encouraging for us, knowing that we’re moving in the right direction in the pandemic,” says Cormier. “We’re seeing August maybe as a breakthrough, that would be really fantastic for us and every other business in New Brunswick.”

Last week, Shediac’s mayor said he’s looking forward to both tourists and locals returning to the popular summer destination in the coming weeks.

“Folks are looking to travel, visit, if anything it’s going to benefit our area, and we hope they come in droves… public health permitting,” says Roger Cassie, mayor of Shediac.

With their umbrellas and sunscreen in hand, many people didn’t miss out on the opportunity to hit the beach on a hot June afternoon.

“It’s a beautiful day and sunny, and we just love the beach,” added one excited beachgoer.

Enjoying sunny skies that mirror optimism for the summer for seaside businesses.