Sunny days ahead for Ottawa as wildfire smoke moves out

Wildfire smoke is slowly moving out of the Ottawa region after blanketing the skies for a couple of days.

A special air quality statement due to the smoke drifting over from wildfires in northwestern Ontario ended Wednesday afternoon.

However, the sky remained a little hazy Thursday morning as the sun rose.

Once the smoke completely clears, Environment Canada is calling for a snny next couple of days.

Thursday and Friday will both see high temperatures of 29 C, with the humidex in the mid-30s.

Over the weekend, expect some rain.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The highs for both days will be in the high 20s.