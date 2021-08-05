Sunny days ahead for Ottawa as wildfire smoke moves out
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Wildfire smoke is slowly moving out of the Ottawa region after blanketing the skies for a couple of days.
A special air quality statement due to the smoke drifting over from wildfires in northwestern Ontario ended Wednesday afternoon.
However, the sky remained a little hazy Thursday morning as the sun rose.
Once the smoke completely clears, Environment Canada is calling for a snny next couple of days.
Thursday and Friday will both see high temperatures of 29 C, with the humidex in the mid-30s.
Over the weekend, expect some rain.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
The highs for both days will be in the high 20s.
-
