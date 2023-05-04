Sunny days are back in Windsor-Essex

Sunshine breaks through in the Windsor-Essex region and will stick around for several days, including the weekend.

Daytime highs are expected to range anywhere from 16 C to 20 C — the average for this time of year is 19 C and the low is 7 C.

Thursday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 2.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18.

Saturday: Sunny. High 18.

Sunday: Sunny. High 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.