Sunny days are back in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Sunshine breaks through in the Windsor-Essex region and will stick around for several days, including the weekend.
Daytime highs are expected to range anywhere from 16 C to 20 C — the average for this time of year is 19 C and the low is 7 C.
Thursday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 2.
Friday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18.
Saturday: Sunny. High 18.
Sunday: Sunny. High 20.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.
