Sunny days continue in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Sunshine starts the day off in Windsor-Essex with a chance of showers for late in the afternoon.
Temperatures remain seasonal but the humidex making things feel much warmer in the low to mid 30s.
The average high for this time of year is 27 C and the low is 16 C
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Low 19.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday: Clearing. High 27.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 25.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 25.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
-
Guelph police seize over $800K in drugs along with semi-automatic handgunGuelph police said two men were placed under arrest after a haul of drugs, cash and weapons were seized in the Royal City.
-
'Just sit back and enjoy the show': Sask. skies to come alive with celestial events in AugustIf you’re looking for a free nighttime activity, you’re in luck because the skies are going to be unleashing some natural wonders in the coming weeks.
-
70-year-old Lethbridge tenant charged after allegedly threatening to shoot landlordA Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an incident involving uttered threats that took place Tuesday.
-
Flag raising at city hall kicks off Pride Fest 2023 in WindsorThe raising of the Pride flag at city hall Wednesday afternoon officially kicked off Pride Fest in Windsor.
-
Gearing up for the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland GamesAn annual celebration of all things Scottish is starting to take shape with a pre-festival event on Thursday morning.
-
Day 2 of RIFFA sees screening of film dealing with domestic violenceA new series was launched on Wednesday afternoon at the Regina Public Library’s film theatre, as part of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA).
-
Driver of Tesla that passed scene of fatal Surrey hit-and-run urged to come forward in hopes car captured video evidenceMounties in Surrey are looking for the driver of a Tesla that passed the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last weekend, saying the car's camera may have captured video of the crash or its aftermath.
-
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in BarrieOne person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaignA group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.