Sunny end to August in the capital
It will be a cool start to the day in the capital, but things will warm up by this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.
Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Friday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 28.
The overnight low will be 14 C.
There could be some showers to start the weekend. Saturday’s outlook is a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 26 C.
Expect cloudy periods Saturday night with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.
A September heat wave is set to begin on Sunday. The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 30.
Temperatures in the low 30s are expected throughout next week.
