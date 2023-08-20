Sunny end to the weekend, workweek to bring mixed weather
It'll be a sunny end to the weekend in the Windsor, Ont. region, but that will soon give way to a mix of weather, including temperatures in the low 30s, sunshine and possible rain.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a high of 31 C, feeling like 39 C with the humidex.
Overnight, a few clouds will move into the region with the low dropping to 20 C.
For the start of the workweek, Monday will see mainly cloudy skies, and sustained winds of 20 km/h near noon. The high will reach 29 C, but will feel like 34 C with the humidity.
On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 20.
Monday: Mainly cloudy. Winds of 20 km/h near noon. High 29. Humidex 34.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
-
How the remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary will affect CanadaThe remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
-
Dolegala, receivers and defense get high praise from Wes Cates following big win against B.C.The Riders are marching into the second half of the 2023 season with a renewed purpose after an impressive showing against B.C. from QB Jake Dolegala, the team's receiving corps and defense.
-
Reconsider Dundas Street renaming, three former Toronto mayors tell Chow, councilThree former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, questioning the practicality of the move and the research supporting it.
-
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: policePolice are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
-
Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flowCrews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.
-
Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arsonA 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says TrudeauPrime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
-
Trudeau, P.E.I. premier announce expanded child care on IslandPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King say wages will increase this fall for some early childhood educators and new daycare spaces will be added.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Drumbo, Ont.Southwestern Public Health is placing residents of Drumbo, a township between Woodstock and Kitchener, under a boil water advisory following a pressure loss at Drumbo water treatment.