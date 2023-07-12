Sunny, humid Wednesday in Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A sunny and humid Wednesday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before rainy weather moves back into the region.
A total of 12.5 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport on Tuesday, as a series of thunderstorms moved through the national capital.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today. High 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.
The humidity at 6 a.m. was 96 per cent.
Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 14 C.
Showers on Thursday, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31 degrees.
There is a chance of showers in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown CalgaryA motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserveMetro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Death in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide, cause of death not releasedA suspicious death in northeast Edmonton earlier this week is a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumourThe family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
Alleged vigilantism on Deer Island 'done out of desperation,' says local MLAA local MLA says the alleged vigilantism on Deer Island was "done out of desperation."
-
Millennium Library safety changes, new taxicab MMIWG training: what happened at city council ThursdayNew training for taxicab drivers, safety improvements at the Millennium Library, and a call to end the city's pandemic working-from-home model – here is a look at some of the items city council tackled on Thursday.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strikeLabour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television the industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
-
Stratford man charged after drugs, stolen police badge seizedA Stratford, Ont. man is facing several drug related offences after police executed search warrants at addresses in Stratford and Mitchell on Wednesday.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial ParkA man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.