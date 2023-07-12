Sunny, humid Wednesday in Ottawa

A sunny and humid Wednesday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before rainy weather moves back into the region.

A total of 12.5 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport on Tuesday, as a series of thunderstorms moved through the national capital.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today. High 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.

The humidity at 6 a.m. was 96 per cent.

Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 14 C.

Showers on Thursday, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31 degrees.

There is a chance of showers in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.