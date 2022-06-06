Sunny in Ottawa on Monday with a few showers this evening
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There will be a mix of sun and cloud in the capital on Monday ahead of a few showers this evening.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 23 C, but it will feel like 25 degrees with the humidex.
Clouds will start to roll in this morning and showers are in the forecast for this evening. Temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.
It will be rainy in Ottawa tomorrow – expect showers throughout the day and a high of 19 C. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening, and temperatures will fall to 14 C overnight.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C on Wednesday. There will be a chance of showers in the evening and the overnight low will be 14 C.
